Categories

UPDATED: Zimbabwe’s President, Robert Mugabe, resigns


Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe’s president on Tuesday, swept from power as his 37-year reign of autocratic control and brutality crumbled within days of a military takeover. The move looks set to bring an end to Zimbabwe’s worst-ever political crisis since the country won independence from Britain in 1980. The bombshell announcement was made by […]...

read more...

Published By: The Punch - Today