Using Chrome On Windows XP Or Vista? Here's How To Avoid Losing Secure Gmail On Feb 8 - Forbes

Naked SecurityUsing Chrome On Windows XP Or Vista? Here's How To Avoid Losing Secure Gmail On Feb 8ForbesWell, if you've been putting it off and rely on Gmail, you'll want to free up some budget and block out the weekend, because as of next Wednesday, February 8, Google will no longer support Gmail on anything other than the latest, greatest version of ...Google will use Gmail to nudge you into updating your browserNaked Securityall 27 news articles »...

read more...