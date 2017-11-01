The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it has no issue with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, leaving the party. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, made this known while reacting to the development on Friday in Abuja. Atiku had, in a statement personally signed by him on Friday, announced his resignation from the […]



The post “We don’t have any issues against that” – APC on Atiku’s Exit appeared first on BellaNaija....

