Why North must remain in power till 2023 – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State chapter, has affirmed that northern Nigeria should be allowed to remain in power till 2023. According to the party, even if Buhari refuses to run for second term, the region must be allowed to complete its eight years tenure. Comrade Benedict Godson, APC publicity secretary in the state, […]
Why North must remain in power till 2023 – APC...
Published By: Daily News., - Yesterday
- Older News
- ?2023: Northern group makes case for Igbo president The Sun (2 days ago) - …Call on South East to queue behind Kalu, Okorocha From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Northern political group has called on other regions in the country to support the emergency of...