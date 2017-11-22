Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, has revealed why All Progressives Congress, APC, national leader, Bola Tinubu, is still relevant in politics. The monarch said Tinubu’s stubbornness has made him last long, adding that the APC leader cannot be waved aside in Nigerian politics. Speaking in Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday, Akiolu said “Tinubu’s stubbornness […]



Why Tinubu is still relevant in Nigerian politics – Oba of Lagos, Akiolu...

read more...