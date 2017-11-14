Your Google Home speaker is now also an intercom - TechCrunch
TechCrunchYour Google Home speaker is now also an intercomTechCrunchOne of the niftiest features of Google Home is now available for owners of the smart speaker after support for 'Broadcast' rolled out. The new addition allows you to push messages or reminders across a network of Home devices to mimic an in-home ...Google Assistant can now broadcast messages through your ...The VergeGoogle Home trick lets you 'broadcast' messages from your phoneMashableGoogle Home speakers now double as house intercomsEngadgetCampaignLive -Expert Reviews -Android Centralall 54 news articles »...
Published By: google - Today
- Older News
- HTC cancels plans to release wireless VR headset with Google in the US - TechCrunch google (Today) - TechCrunchHTC cancels plans to release wireless VR headset with Google in the USTechCrunchHTC and Google both confirmed to TechCrunch that a Daydream-branded HTC standalone headset will no longer be coming...
- Google Assistant can now broadcast messages through your Google Home devices - The Verge google (Yesterday) - The VergeGoogle Assistant can now broadcast messages through your Google Home devicesThe VergeLast month, Google announced that users with Google Assistant would be able to broadcast messages via Google Home...
- 7 Handy Google Assistant Tricks You Didn't Know About - Gizmodo google (Yesterday) - Gizmodo7 Handy Google Assistant Tricks You Didn't Know AboutGizmodoGoogle Assistant is keen on taking as big a role in your life as possible, and to that end Google keeps pouring...
- How Peppa Pig knock-offs bring home the bacon for Google - The Guardian google (2 days ago) - The GuardianHow Peppa Pig knock-offs bring home the bacon for GoogleThe GuardianThe motto “don't be evil” has always seemed to me to be a daft mantra for a public company,...
- Use Google Assistant Like Shazam to Identify Songs - Lifehacker - Lifehacker google (3 days ago) - LifehackerUse Google Assistant Like Shazam to Identify Songs - LifehackerLifehackerWe've all been using Shazam for years to figure out what song is playing at our local bar. Now you can...
- *Update* Shop With Google Home And Get $25 Off At Walmart - Chrome Unboxed google (3 days ago) - Chrome Unboxed*Update* Shop With Google Home And Get $25 Off At WalmartChrome UnboxedThe holiday shopping season is heating up and Google Express wants to give you $25 off your first...