Your Google Home speaker is now also an intercom - TechCrunch

TechCrunchYour Google Home speaker is now also an intercomTechCrunchOne of the niftiest features of Google Home is now available for owners of the smart speaker after support for 'Broadcast' rolled out. The new addition allows you to push messages or reminders across a network of Home devices to mimic an in-home ...Google Assistant can now broadcast messages through your ...The VergeGoogle Home trick lets you 'broadcast' messages from your phoneMashableGoogle Home speakers now double as house intercomsEngadgetCampaignLive -Expert Reviews -Android Centralall 54 news articles »...

read more...