Yvonne Okoro Says She’s Single Because ‘Men Don’t Have Balls’ To Ask Her Out
A lot of these our female actresses of ‘marriageable’ age remain single, one would think for a variety of reasons related to their vanity and inflated sense of worth – but Yvonne Okoro has a totally different hypothesis for why she, in particular, remains single. According to the gorgeous Ghanaian-Nigerian actress, she remains without a man in her life because most men are simply cowards who cannot approach a successful woman such as herself without defecating in their pants.(...)Read the rest of Yvonne Okoro Says She’s Single Because...
Published By: ghanacelebrities - Today
